Quotes and Messages to Share on This Day

July 11 is observed as World Population Day across the world to raise awareness about the reproductive health needs and susceptibilities of women. The day focuses on the importance and urgency of population control. The day was first celebrated on July 11, 1987, inspired by the celebration of “Five Billion Day” as the world’s population reached 5 billion.

World Population Day aims to draw people’s attention towards the consequences of increasing population and its impact on the environment as well as the overall development. The growing population is indeed a threat to natural resources hence there is a need to find solutions to control the growing population. Here are some of the wishes, quotes, messages that you can share with your friends, colleagues as well as on your social media walls to raise awareness

Empower people, develop nations. Control population and celebrate this World Population Day.

We need to spread awareness about population growth by bringing the world together, Happy World Population Day.

Take care of the children that we already have instead of increasing the population. Wish you a very happy World Population Day.

Best Wishes on World Population Day for everyone. Smart planning of the population can be the best gift for our children.

The population has become the greatest challenge for mankind, and we must act towards it. Happy World Population Day to you.

On World Population Day, we must all concentrate on striking a balance between population and resources in order to establish harmony and peace in the world.

Overpopulation is a hindrance to social and economic development. On this World Population Day, let’s spread awareness about population control.

Not every growth is inspiring and beautiful if it hampers our home. Wish you all a very happy World Population Day.

Work towards raising awareness against overpopulation to save our planet. Happy World Population Day.

The earth has also a limit. Be mindful of that on this world population day.

