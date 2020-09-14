Quarantine is All About Being Positive in Life, Says Preity Zinta as She Waits for Covid-19 Test Result

Actress Preity Zinta shared what the quarantine life means to her after reaching the UAE for the forthcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL). Taking to Instagram on Sunday, she posted a video and wrote, “Day 2 of Quarantine is all about being positive in life and crossing your fingers and praying that you are negative post a Covid test.”

“It’s always a bit scary when you take this test so fingers crossed. Take care n stay safe guys… love you all. #Ipl2020 #PzIpldiaries #quarantinelife #Day2 #Dubai #Ting,” she added. In the video, she also said how people are being “nasty” to each to other online and that should stop.

After reaching her hotel in Dubai, she had posted a video that showed her getting sanitised while entering the premises. She also expressed that flying amid the pandemic was a strange experience for her.

Preity co-owns the IPL team Kings XI Punjab and is in Dubai for the new season of the Twenty-20 tournament that starts on September 19.

