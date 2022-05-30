Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala No More, Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer Released

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on Sunday at a village in Punjab’s Mansa. The singer was rushed to a local hospital where the doctors declared him dead. The news of the singer’s shocking death has left his fans and industry colleagues in grief. From comedian Kapil Sharma to actress Shehnaaz Gill and singer Harshdeep Kaur, several celebrities took to their respective social media handles to mourn the death of Moosewala.

The much-awaited trailer of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has been released. It was launched on Sunday at the finale of IPL 2022. This is for the first time that the trailer of a movie has been released during such a big live cricket ceremony. The film will hit theatres on August 11 this year.

Shehnaaz Gill has reportedly started shooting for Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. According to a source quoted by ETimes, the actress has begun with the first schedule in Mumbai and after that, the cast and crew will move to Hyderabad. Following that, they will be shooting in the northern cities in India. Reportedly, Shehnaaz will be seen opposite Jassie Gill in the movie.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is on its dream run. The horror-comedy directed by Anees Bazmee has crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. As per the trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film saw a massive jump and collected Rs 11.35 crore, taking its total collection to Rs 109.92 crore.

There is likely to be a new entry in Anupamaa soon. As reported by TellyChakkar, the makers of Anupamaa will soon introduce Pakhi’s boyfriend in the show and Adhik Mehta has already been roped in for the same. The entertainment portal also claims that with Adhik’s entry, the track will have a Hindu-Muslim love angle twist to it. The promo featuring Adhik is likely to be released soon.

