Punjabi Actor Deep Sidhu, Accused in Red Fort Violence Case, Passes Away; BTS’ Kim Taehyung Tests Positive for Covid-19

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu passed away on Tuesday i.e on February 15 due to a road accident. Reportedly, the accident took place on Western Peripheral Expressway In Haryana.

After BTS member Jimin, Kim Taehyun aka V tested positive for Covid-19, informed the Kpop group’s agency BIHGIT Music. Taking to Weverse, they shared an announcement that read, “Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to provide you with some information regarding the health of BTS member V. V visited the hospital Tuesday afternoon on the 15th after experiencing a mild sore throat and took the PCR test. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 tonight.”

It is no less than a daily routine for Urfi Javed to surprise fans with her bizarre fashion. Each time the Bigg Boss OTT fame is spotted in public, her weird outfits take away all the attention. Once again, Urfi Javed is making headlines with her latest outfit.

With the release of its first season, the highly anticipated second season of Zendaya’s gritty teen drama Euphoria has taken the internet by storm. The HBO show, which made its debut in 2019, is known for its explicit themes and dark take on sensitive issues such as drug abuse, nudity, violence, and others. Despite receiving criticism for its triggering content, the first season of the series was a huge success, earning several nominations at prestigious award ceremonies.

Kiara Advani has revealed she watched the first episode of Snowdrop and was immediately hooked on to it. The actress shared a video, seemingly a promotion of the K-drama for the Disney+ Hotstar platform, on her Instagram account to reveal that she is not only addicted to K-dramas now but has also become a ‘superfan’ of BLACKPINK member Jisoo, who plays the lead in the drama. She added that she has a crush on Jung Hae-in as well.

