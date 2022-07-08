Puneeth Rajkumar’s James to Premiere on Star Suvarna on July 17

Sandalwood superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away last year after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. The sudden death of the 46-year-old actor left his fans in a state of shock. In March, Puneeth’s last movie was released in theatres amid great fanfare. Chetan Kumar’s James is the last movie of Puneeth’s illustrious career. The last outing of the Power Star of Kannada cinema received tremendous love from the audience. Much to the delight of Puneeth’s fans, James will premiere on the Kannada TV channel Star Suvarna on July 17. The TV premiere of the action flick is expected to draw a large viewership.

James has already been released on the OTT platform SonyLiv in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

James has an engrossing premise and features Puneeth Rajkumar doing high-octane action scenes with aplomb. It is worth mentioning that James has received glowing reviews from both audiences and critics alike. Critics have hailed the movie as a perfect tribute to the late actor. Puneeth’s elder brothers, Shivarajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar have a cameo role in the film and add an emotional touch to the story. The cameo role of Shivarajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar has increased the buzz around the film on social media.

In the past few months, citizens from all walks of life have sought to honour the memory of one of the greatest mass-heroes of Kannada cinema. Last month, a layout in Chamarajpet constituency in Karnataka was named after Puneeth Rajkumar. The MLA of the Chamrajpet constituency dedicated the layout to Puneeth Rajkumar and praised the late actor’s simplicity and selflessness.

In June, a beautiful statue of Puneeth Rajkumar was unveiled by his brother Raghavendra in Hospet, Karnataka. The 7.4 feet statue, which immortalises Puneeth, was unveiled at a grand unveiling ceremony. Earlier this year, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike decided to rename a 12-km stretch of the Outer Ring Road in Bengaluru as Puneeth Rajkumar Road.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.