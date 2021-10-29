Puneeth Rajkumar Passes Away; BTS’ Jungkook Surprises ARMYs with a Cover of Harry Styles’ Falling

Tragedy has struck Kannada film world and cinema icon Rajkumar family a week before Diwali. Puneeth Rajkumar, the youngest in the family and a superstar in Kannada cinema, died aged 46. He suffered a heart attack in the gym and was rushed to a private hospital immediately. He was given an emergency treatment in the ICU and the doctors declared him dead after sometime.

Read: Puneeth Rajkumar, ‘Appu’, ‘Powerstar’ and Son of Kannada Cinema Icon Rajkumar, No More

Superstar Rajinikanth, who was admitted to Kauvery hospital on Thursday night, is doing fine and resting, his relative and actor Y Gee Mahendran has confirmed. The Thalaiva is likely to be discharged from the hospital before the release of his film, Annaatthe.

Read: Rajinikanth ‘Doing Fine and Resting’ in Hospital, Likely to Be Discharged Before Annaatthe Release

Suhana Khan, who studies and lives in the US, will reportedly be flying back to India for her father Shah Rukh Khan‘s 56th birthday on Nov 2 and festival of Diwali on Nov 5 to be with the family. During her elder brother’s arrest in a drugs case, Suhana was away in the US and was taking constant updates from her mother Gauri Khan.

Read: After Aryan Khan’s Bail, Suhana Khan to Join Family for Father Shah Rukh Khan’s Birthday and Diwali?

South Korean band BTS member Jungkook recently surprised his fans by dropping his version of Harry Styles’ song Falling. The original song is a part of the English singer’s album, Fine Line which was released in 2019. The song was shared on YouTube on the night of 28th October and within a short time of its release, the song has received more than 7 million views on the video streaming platform and more than 2 million likes.

Read: BTS’ Jungkook Surprises ARMYs With a Cover of Harry Styles’ Falling, J-Hope Has This to Say

News has surfaced about celebrity couple Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid going their separate ways after spending six years in a relationship together. Zayn and Gigi also share a daughter, named Khai, together, which they welcomed last year during the Covid period in September.

Read: Zayn Malik Hit Gigi Hadid’s Mother Yolanda Hadid Leading to Their Split?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.