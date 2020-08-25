Puneet Issar’s Son Siddhant on His Short Film About Suicide Prevention

Actor Siddhant Issar, son of Puneet Issar, is gearing up for the release of the short film, Resurrection: Jaago Aur Jiyo. He says the film gives the message that suicide is never an option, adding that he will be satisfied even if 10 people see the film and feel inspired to live.

“I have made a short film based on the topic of suicide prevention and mental health awareness during the corona lockdown. It’s an issue-based film that gives a message. It also has a supernatural and a magical twist to it. Basically, it is an enlightening film with a lot of entertainment,” said Siddhant.

He added: “My film gives the message that suicide is never an option. Even if 10 people see this film and feel even slightly inspired to continue their struggle in life, I think my battle is won.”

Talking about making of the 20-minute film, Siddhant said: “It was entirely made during the lockdown, with almost no shooting unit. I had my friends from my building who helped me make this film. It’s entirely shot in my own building by following all lockdown and social distancing rules.”

He recalled: “I was doing things that spot boys do, and I was also doing the light man’s work when I wasn’t in the scene. So, this one film made me realise how important daily wage workers are in our film industry.”

“Resurrection: Jaago Aur Jiyo” is slated for a YouTube release on August 25.