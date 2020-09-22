Providing government grants between two families killed in a lightning strike in Sapahar

Nayan Babu, Naogaon Correspondent: Shafiqul Islam, 15, son of Ishaq Ali of Dhatalpara village in Naogaon’s Sapahar Upazila Sadar and Abu Shahin, 13, son of Afzal Hossain of Tantair village in Shiranti Union were killed in a lightning strike while playing football at a school ground on August 23 at noon.

The families of the two boys were given Tk 20,000 in cash as part of a government grant at the Upazila Nirbahi Officer’s Office at 10am on Tuesday.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Kalyan Chowdhury and Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Sohrab Hossain handed over cash to the two family members.