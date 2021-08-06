Property Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch Summons Sherlyn Chopra for Questioning

Mumbai Crime Branch’s Property Cell has summoned actress-model Sherlyn Chopra to appear before them today for questioning in connection to the pornography case involving businessman and Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, who is currently in 14-day judicial custody.

The Property Cell had earlier summoned Chopra to appear before them on July 27 to record her statement in the pornography case. The actress had also applied to the Mumbai Sessions Court for anticipatory bail in the porn racket case, fearing arrest like co-accused Kundra. However, the Mumbai Sessions court had rejected her bail application. Chopra had moved the anticipatory bail application before the court through her lawyer Siddhesh Borker.

Property Cell of Mumbai Police Crime Branch has summoned actress Sherlyn Chopra asking her to appear before it for questioning today in connection with the porn film production case in which businessman Raj Kundra was arrested: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/6J5PjhzrW8— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2021

The Mumbai crime branch had started an investigation into the case after some victims approached the Malwani police station in February 2021. In her plea, Chopra said that she was apprehending arrest in the case registered under IPC sections 292, 293 (sale of obscene material), as well as relevant provisions the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

In the plea, Chopra claimed that she was not aware of the contents of the FIR as she was neither given a copy of it nor was she informed of the specific allegations levelled against her. However, she apprehends arrest in the case since the co-accused have been held, the plea said. It added that Chopra might be implicated in the case, which contains certain non-bailable offences without knowledge of true and correct facts.

Police have said that at least 11 persons have been arrested so far in the case. Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe are two of the accused in the case. They are currently in judicial custody.

