‘Promotion Huya Hai, Increment Nahi’

Kartik Aaryan is in a very good phase in his career. After delivering a hit with Dhamaka, the actor appeared in Anees Bazmee’s horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film was an instant hit, and managed to collect a whopping Rs. 100 crores in just 9 days. Post this phenomenal success, reports had been doing the rounds that the actor has hiked his fee. However, Kartik has rubbished such rumours, in his own signature style.

Taking to Twitter, the actor directly commented on the tweet that had the link to the news article reporting that he has had a fee hike. Adding some humour, he tweeted, “Promotion hua hai life mein/ Increment nahi 😂/ Baseless 🙏🏻” Check out the tweet here:

Promotion hua hai life mein

Increment nahi 😂

Baseless 🙏🏻 https://t.co/qQ3xFYREgr — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) May 30, 2022

Fans lauded Kartik for quashing such rumors. One fan tweeted, “People makes false allegations, spread rumours.. I know you never react to them and they take your silence for granted. Finally you point this out. Log juth bhi itne conviction se bolte h ki sabko sach lagne lagta h.. Love you K.. You’re doing great.” Another tweet read, “Agar increment hua bhi h to isme galat kya h…. You did a fantastic job you deserve it…”

The report had mentioned that Kartik Aaryan charged somewhere between Rs.15-20 crore per movie. Post the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at the box office, the actor had hiked his fee to Rs. 35-40 crore per movie.

Kartik Aaryan, before Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, was seen in Dhamaka, where he teamed up with Ram Madhvani and played the role of a journalist. The actor recently wrapped up the shoot of Shehzada, for which he would be reuniting with Kriti Sanon. The film is the remake of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The actor also has Captain India, where he will be seen as a pilot, and Freddy in his kitty.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.