Prof. Dr. Ganesh Chandra Saha appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor of DIU

Zafor Ahmed Shimul, Staff Reporter:: Dr. Ganesh Chandra Saha, a former professor in the civil department of Duet, has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka International University (DIU).

His Excellency the President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh and Chancellor of Dhaka International University Mr. Md. Abdul Hamid has appointed him to this post for the next 4 years.

This information was given through a notification of the Ministry of Education on 16-March (Tuesday).

Meanwhile, the new Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ganesh Chandra Saha has been greeted and congratulated by all organizations including DIU Journalists Association, Elite English Club of DIU English Department, Civil Club, Sociology Club.

Note, Professor. Ganesh Chandra Saha has also served as the Dean of the Duet in his professional life.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ganesh Chandra Saha was born on October 1, 1963 in the village of Elasin in Delduar upazila of Tangail district to an aristocratic Hindu family. He has been the head and director of various departments since joining the duet in 1993

He performed many important duties including Dean. Many of his research articles in Environmental Engineering have been published in national and international journals.

Being appointed as the vice-chancellor, Ganesh Chandra Saha said, “I would like to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to His Excellency the President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh and the Hon’ble Prime Minister of the Government of Bangladesh. I will do my best to take Dhaka International University forward. I will do my best to improve the quality of education and research in Bangladesh. I am glad to have this important responsibility. With the blessings of the Creator, I will continue to strive to fulfill this great responsibility in the right way.”