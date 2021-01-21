Priyanshu Painyuli Begins Shooting for Rashmi Rocket Final Schedule

Actor Priyanshu Painyuli has started shooting for the final schedule of Rashmi Rocket in the Rann of Kutch. He says the film is one of his most unique experiences at work and there couldnt have been a more cheery finale than a schedule in Kutch.

“A large part of being an actor is experiencing new things constantly. I love this place. It’s my first time here and while one could have read a lot about the mystical beauty of the region, they can’t imagine how pristine it’s to be here,” Priyanshu said.

“The film itself is one of the most unique experiences at work and there couldn’t have been a more cheery finale than a schedule in Kutch. It’s been a blast through and through. The local cuisine, people and every nook of the place has me smitten these days,” he added.

Priyanshu has started training with Taapsee Pannu, lead star of the film.

Talking about learning to sprint from Taapsee, he said: “I have always found myself drawn to more natural ways of staying fit. Sprinting is one of the most foolproof ways of being fit. I am so glad that I am a part of this film and I am grateful to be around someone who is as motivated as Taapsee.”

Priyanshu described Taapsee as “extremely disciplined” with her workout regime and meals, alike.

“Lately I have started accompanying her to training. While I lack in her expertise, she has helped me learn the basics of sprinting. I am inclined towards learning it well and making it a part of my own regimen. This film has changed my perspective in many ways but the most significant change is simply the approach to kick off a new workout style,” he said.