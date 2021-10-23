Priyanka Gandhi to Flag Off Three-Route ‘Pratigya Yatra’ from Barabanki Today

Congress general secretary and Uttar Pradesh incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached Lucknow on Friday to flag off the party’s three-route ‘Pratigya Yatra’ from Barabanki district on Saturday. The yatra will end on November 1 in Bundelkhand region.

Gandhi will flag off the yatra from the grounds of Harakh Inter College in Zaidpur area of Barabanki. She is also expected to address a gathering on the occasion. The yatra will travel through Saharanpur, Mathura, Varanasi and Raebareli before culminating in Bundelkhand.

ALSO READ | Will A Chance Encounter in the Skies See Congress-SP Alliance Take Off Before 2022 UP Polls?

Former Congress MP and Chhattisgarh incharge PL Punia, at a press conference in the state Congress office in Lucknow on Friday, said, “The general secretary of the Indian National Congress and incharge of Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would flag off all the three yatras from Barabanki district. On this occasion, Priyanka Gandhi will speak in detail about the seven resolutions being made for the people of Uttar Pradesh.”

The first route for the yatra (Varanasi Avadh) will start from Varanasi and end in Raebareli, which will include Chandauli, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh and Amethi districts. This route will be led by Congress leaders Pramod Tiwari, Rajesh and Nadeem Javed.

ALSO READ | Clamour for Priyanka Gandhi to Contest Assembly Poll Grows After Promise to Field 40% Women Candidates

The second route (Barabanki Bundelkhand) will start from Barabanki and end at Jhansi, which will include Lucknow, Unnao, Fatehpur, Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur and Jalaun districts. This route will be led by Punia, former union minister Pradeep Jain Aditya and chairperson of media department Nasimuddin Siddiqui.

The third route (West) will start from Saharanpur and end at Mathura, which will include Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Aligarh, Hathras and Agra districts. This route will be led by former union minister Salman Khurshid and Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam.

ALSO READ | ‘Only Alternative’: Priyanka Gandhi is Now The Big Face on Uttar Pradesh Congress Posters

Priyanka had recently announced that if the Congress is voted to power in Uttar Pradesh at the upcoming assembly election, it will ensure smartphones and electronic two-wheelers for women and girls.

On Thursday, Priyanka had tweeted, “I met some students, they said they need smartphones to study and for security. I am happy that with the consent of the manifesto committee, the UP Congress today took a decision to give smartphones to the girls who pass Intermediate and electronic scooty to Bachelor students.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.