Priyanka Chopra Wishes Mom-in-law Denise Jonas on Birthday With Adorable Throwback Pics

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently enjoying her time in London, has penned a heartfelt note to her mother-in-law Denise Jonas on the latter’s birthday. The actress-producer took to her Instagram account to share two adorable throwback pictures with her mom-in-law and wished her “a very happy birthday.” Posting the photographs, Priyanka wrote, “Happy Birthday @Mamadjonas! So blessed to have you in my life. Wishing you so much love and happiness today. Love and miss you! P.S. We need more pictures together!” Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra married American pop star Nick Jonas in December 2018 just four months after they got engaged that July. The couple hosted a multi-day wedding celebration in India which began with a Western wedding on December 1, held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Jonas’ father officiated the Christian ceremony, where the couple exchanged wedding bands. The following day, they wed in a traditional Hindu ceremony and subsequently held several wedding receptions.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has also been busy with numerous projects. The actor wrapped her schedule for Matrix 4 and Text For You and has been filming her upcoming project Citadel in the UK. Backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers, the series also stars Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is also producing it.

