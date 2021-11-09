Priyanka Chopra Terms $2,00,000 Engagement Ring Her Most Cherished Jewellery

Priyanka Chopra has talked about her most cherished piece of jewellery that she received as a gift. In a conversation with fashion and lifestyle magazine Vogue, she said that it was her engagement ring gifted by her husband Nick Jonas. The diva, who owns some of the most expensive clothes and accessories in her collection, was gifted the ring having costed reportedly around $2,00,000 by Nick in 2018. Priyanka tied the knot with American singer in December 2018.

Priyanka, who was in Dubai to launch Italian luxury brand Bulgari’s new collection, jokingly said, “If I don’t say my engagement ring, my husband will kill me. Kidding!” Later, Priyanka said that the most stunning piece of jewellery that she has ever received and cherishes is her engagement ring. She explains the reason behind it saying that her engagement ring was “unexpected”.

“I am very sentimental about the jewellery that I wear, it’s always associated with memories for me so I’d definitely say that,” she added. According to media reports, Nick had closed down a Tiffany store to buy Priyanka the engagement ring, the cost of which was around $2,00,000.

Recently, she celebrated first Diwali with her husband Nick at her new home in Los Angeles, California, US. They also performed Lakshmi puja at their home. ‘Desi Girl’ of Bollywood never forgets to mention her roots and culture whenever she gets a chance at events and interviews. When Vogue asked about her perfect version of paradise, she said that her version of paradise is being with her loved ones. “I love being surrounded by my family, my friends, being at home,” she said.

Priyanka was in Dubai to launch Bulgari’s Jannah collection. She said that this collection is an homage to heritage, culture, and a perfect amalgamation of the east and the west.

On the work front, currently, Priyanka is shooting for the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel. The spy thriller helmed by Avengers makers Joe and Anthony Russo is also starring Richard Madden. Her upcoming projects include — The Matrix: Resurrections, Text For You and Jee Le Zaraa, among others.

