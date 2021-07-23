Priyanka Chopra Sells Two Residential Units for Rs 7 Crore, Leases Office: Report

Actress and global star Priyanka Chopra has multiple big-budget projects lined up in her pipeline. She also recently extended her portfolio by opening an Indian restaurant in New York called Sona with her partners. The actress, who also founded a hair-care brand and became an author. The multi-hyphenate, is now making major changes to her real-estate listings. Priyanka owns properties in multiple cities, including Mumbai, Goa, and New York. According to reports, Priyanka sold two residential units and leased an office space in Mumbai.

A report by Money Control stated, “A unit located on the 7th floor of size 888 sq ft was sold for Rs. 3 crore. A stamp duty of Rs. 9 lakh was paid on it, according to the registration documents. Another unit on the same floor of size 1219 sq ft was sold for Rs. 4 crore. A stamp duty of Rs. 12 lakh was paid on it.” The two units are located in Raj Classic, Versova, Andheri West in Mumbai.

She has also reportedly leased an office space on the second floor of Vastu Precinct, Oshiwara in Andheri West. She is charging Rs. 2.11 lakh as rent per month. On February last year, Priyanka also sold a property word Rs 2 crore on in Lokhandwala complex in Mumbai.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Ramin Bahrani’s Netflix film The White Tiger with Adarsh Gaurav and Rajkummar Rao. She also wrapped her schedule for Matrix 4 and Text For You and has been filming her upcoming project Citadel in the UK. Backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers, the series also stars Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is also producing it.

