Priyanka Chopra Reveals Her Favourite Exercise Through a Hilarious Instagram Post

Actress Priyanka Chopra reveals that her favourite exercise is push-ups, in a recent Instagram post. Only, it is hubby Nick Jonas doing the push-ups and the Baywatch star is just sitting on him. “Push ups are my favourite exercise😏”, wrote Chopra on the humorous post.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Priyanka opened up on her quarantine days. She said she is counting her blessings in quarantine as she realises that she is in a “good spot” compared to so many people around the world.

The couple has also been very active on social media. A few days back they introduced their new family member through Instagram. The 38-year-old actress and the musician, 27, both shared that they adopted a dog, who they have named Panda. The Quantico star introduced the puppy by sharing a set of photographs of the couple with Panda.

“Our new family portrait! Welcome to the family, Panda,” Priyanka captioned her post, adding, “We adopted this little rescue (soon he won’t be so little) just a few weeks ago. We can’t be sure but he seems to be a Husky Australian Shepard mix…. and those eyes… and the ears!!!.”

On the work front, Chopra has reportedly joined the cast of much-awaited Hollywood film Matrix 4. The sequel to the action-packed Matrix series, the 2022 movie is going to see Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne Moss reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity.