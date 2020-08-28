Priyanka Chopra Looks Sizzling In Throwback Pictures From Magazine Photoshoot

Priyanka Chopra Jonas never fails to amaze fans with her style statement. Now, a series of throwback pictures of her from PAPER magazine photoshoot has cracked up the Internet.

The caption of the picture reads, “HOT! @priyankachopra looks ‘hatke’ and sizzling in these throwback images from her photoshoot for PAPER”. In the picture, Priyanka can be seen posing in a shiny black jacket.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka shared a glimpse from her day at work on the timeline.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Day at the office”. Since being posted the image has received lots of love and appreciation from her fans and friends. One of the comments came from her husband Nick Jonas who poured his love with three red heart emoticons in the comment section.

Meanwhile, the actress has added another feather to her cap as she completed the final manuscript of her memoir, ‘Unfinished’.

She tweeted, “unfinished is finished! Just about sent in the final manuscript! Wheee! Cannot wait to share it with you all. Every word in my memoir comes from a place of introspection and reflection into my life. #ComingSoon #unfinished”.

Unfinished is finished! Just about sent in the final manuscript! Wheee! Cannot wait to share it with you all. Every word in my memoir comes from a place of introspection and reflection into my life. #ComingSoon #unfinished — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 11, 2020

Unfinished will be published by Penguin Random House India.