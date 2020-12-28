Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Her Brightest Smile as She Hold Cover of Her Memoir ‘Unfinished’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is on cloud nine as she gets the jacket of her upcoming autobiography –Unfinished. Revealing the cover of the book, the actress expressed her excitement and joy with the brightest smile. In the picture, the actress looks stunning as she posed in a striped black suit and a white shirt while holding the book in her hand. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “That feeling when I’m holding my book in my hands for the first time… just kidding guys, I only received the jacket so I wrapped it around a book to see what it would really feel like. I can’t wait to get the first printed copy next month! #Unfinished.”

As soon as she dropped the picture, many of her friends from film fraternity took to the comment section to showered PeeCee with love. Actress Sonali Bendre dropped the smiley emoticons in the comment while Flaviana Matata, Tanzanian beauty queen, commented, “I almost said i need a signed copy. Cant wait. (sic)”

PeeCee is quite active on social media and keeps sharing stunning pictures and videos on her social Instagram account. Recently, she shared a gorgeous picture of herself dressed up in a white blazer. She completed her look with minimal make-up and kept her hair untied. The caption of her picture reads, “Day dreamer, night thinker.”

The actress is also quite vocal on the ongoing issues and often expresses her views and opinions. Recently, she took to Twitter to show the solidarity with the farmers’ protest as she wrote that farmers are India’s food soldiers and their fears need to be allayed, their hopes need to be met. She also wrote that as these crises should be resolved sooner than later.

On the films front, the actress is all set to release her upcoming film We Can Be Heroes. The film will be released on Netflix on the eve of Christmas.