Priyanka Chopra Jonas Has the Perfect Response to Harsh Review for Her Eyes

Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted a video on social media in which she is reading out the reviews to her hair care line Anomaly.

One of the reviews had nothing to do with her brand or products but complained about her eyes. The comment read, “I am upset at Priyanka Chopra’s eyes. Something makes me uneasy.” The actress reacted by saying, “I don’t think this was supposed to be in the reviews. But if it was, I don’t know what I can do about that. Sorry.”

Priyanka announced earlier this year that the haircare line Anomaly will be available for all from January 31. Earlier, Priyanka posted a picture with her pup Diana, terming it as a reunion moment. In the picture, the actress sports a casual look wearing no make-up and sporting a white T-shirt paired with red bottoms.

“Reunion #quarantinelife,” Priyanka wrote as caption.

The actress was last seen on screen in the digital film The White Tiger. The Ramin Bahrani directorial stars Adarsh Gourav and also features Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role.

Priyanka is currently busy with Citadel. Helmed by Avengers makers Joe and Anthony Russo, “Citadel” is a spy thriller series co-starring Richard Madden slated for OTT release.

