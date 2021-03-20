Priyanka Chopra Excitedly Shares New Website and Pics of Her Restaurant in New York

After having a successful launch of her book Unfinished, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is now opening a new restaurant in New York, USA. The desi girl shared this news on her Instagram account and announced on March 6, that SONA — an Indian restaurant — will open to the public later this month.

Priyanka states in her caption that SONA is an embodiment of timeless India and the flavours she’s grown up with. Sharing further updates of the new enterprise, SONA also has an official website page. The actress shared the news on twitter.

The mood of the restaurant is clear as the website mentions, “This is timeless India.” The restaurant will have an exquisite private dining section named as Mimi’s, which is Priyanka’s nickname.

SONA’ official Instagram account also unveiled a few signature dishes from the restaurant’s chef Harinayak. The dish Kofta Korma is one of the signature dishes on the menu. The Instagram post describes it as Dancing Ewe Farms Ricotta Dumpling in Cashew Sauce accompanied by Chili Cheese Naan.

The restaurant is opening later this month and SONA’s official Instagram account mentions that a new outlet will soon open up at 36 East 20th Street.

Apart from awaiting the opening of her new restaurant, Priyanka has a lot on her plate in terms of work. Having given back-to-back Netflix performances, We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger, the latter has received Oscar nominations for adapted screenplay.

Priyanka and her husband, Nick Jonas announced they were presenting the Oscar nominations together from home. She took to her Instagram and wrote, “This is by far the coolest #WFH day ever!” The actress is currently shooting for Citadel, a spy series set to release on Amazon Prime. Priyanka will also be seen in The Matrix 4.