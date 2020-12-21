Priyanka Chopra Drops a Comment of Sister Parineeti’s Childhood Pic

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who has been busy in shooting for former World badminton champion Saina Nehwal’s biopic, treated her fans with a cute picture. The actress on Sunday took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture of herself from her first birthday where she can be seen all smiling. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Tis’ me. #FirstBirthday.”

While her picture left everyone amused, her cousin Priyanka Chopra commented, “U look exactly the same.” Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor also commented on her post, as she wrote, “You’re adorable.” Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa and celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra also commented on the post.

On December 9, the actress who made her debut with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, celebrated her 11 successful years in the industry. The actress shared two of her old tweets from 2011 in which she announced about being signed by Yash Raj Films for a three-film deal. In another tweet that she shared, it read, “My first film – Maneesh Sharma’s Ladies vs Ricky Bahl with Ranveer and Anushka!!”

She captioned the post as “HOW IT STARTED. 9 years .. Thankyou.”

As soon as she shared the post, Ranveer took the comment section and wrote, “Ohhhhh ! bless up , tish,” along with various emojis. Actress Pooja Dhingra also dropped heart emoji on the post.

Earlier, she treated her fans with an old throwback picture from PeeCee’s wedding where Priyanka can be seen posing along with her bridesmaids. In the picture, while Priyanka looks ethereal in a red bridal lehenga, Parineeti also looks stunning in her off-white and golden lehenga. The caption of the picture reads, “Bridesmaids with the queen @priyankachopra.”

Meanwhile, the actress will be next seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Arjun Kapoor. She also wrapped up shooting for The Girl On The Train.