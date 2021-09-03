Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Gaze Into Each Other’s Eyes in This Adorable Pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas prove to be the ‘itcouple’, time and again. The duo got to reunite earlier last month after spending months apart, owing to travel restrictions and professional commitments. The couple, who live in California, cannot be any happier. Whether miles apart or not, Priyanka and Nick never fail to shell major couple goals. After a series of missing posts dedicated to one another, the two stars are now filling their social media feeds with all the mushiness. Nick’s recent post is proof of the same.

The singer shared a dreamy photo with his ladylove and fans cannot stop gushing. The black-and-white photograph shows the couple up-close as the camera clicks the picture-perfect moment. Priyanka and Nick cosy up and gaze lovingly into each other’s eyes. To caption, the singer left a heart emoji and the hashtag ‘Remember This tour’.

Priyanka recently shared a cheeky picture wherein Nick was pretending to dig into her backside with a fork and knife. The duo was seen relaxing by the poolside at their Los Angeles home.The actress snapped a selfie of her man taking cutlery to have her as his snack. Her cousin, actress Parineeti Chopra reacted in the comments. She wrote, “What is going on here? The family is on Instagram. Tries to hit the like button with the eyes closed.”

Last month, Nick along with his brothers Joe and Kevin kicked off their musical campaign, Remember This Tour in Las Vegas. The shows will conclude on October 27.

Priyanka has been juggling with multiple projects. With Hollywood projects and a Bollywood movie lined-up, she has a super packed schedule ahead. Recently, she opened up about how she felt to resume work after six months. She said, “When the pandemic started, I was sleeping in, vegetating on the couch, binge-watching, not working out, eating whatever I wanted. But when there was no end in sight, I understood that people were going to figure out how to work in spite of that.”

