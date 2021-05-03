Princess Charlotte: William and Kate release photo of their daughter for her sixth birthday

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip pose with seven of their great-grandchildren in this photo taken in 2018. The children, from left, are Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips, Lena Tindall and Mia Tindall.

Prince George, the eldest son of Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, attends a Christmas Day church service in 2019. George is third in line to the British throne, behind his father and his grandfather, Prince Charles.

US President Barack Obama talks to Prince George while visiting Kensington Palace in 2016.

Prince George was born in London on July 23, 2013. He is the first of William and Kate’s three children.

Princess Charlotte, William and Catherine’s middle child and only daughter, is seen in this handout photo released on May 1, 2021, a day before her sixth birthday. She’s fourth in line to the throne, behind her brother Prince George.

Princess Charlotte playfully sticks out her tongue while attending a King’s Cup regatta with her mother, right, in 2019.

Catherine holds newborn Princess Charlotte while speaking to the media outside a London hospital in 2015.

Prince Louis, William and Kate’s youngest son, rides his bicycle before leaving for his first day of nursery school in April 2021. Louis is fifth in line to the throne.

Prince Louis is held at his christening in 2018.

William and Catherine leave the hospital with Prince Louis after his birth in 2018.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit South Africa with their son, Archie, in 2019. Archie is seventh in line to the throne, just behind his father.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born in May 2019.

Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, hold their newborn son, August, in February 2021. August is 11th in line to the throne, behind his mother, his aunt Princess Beatrice and his grandfather, Prince Andrew.

The Queen’s son Prince Edward poses with his son, James, Viscount Severn, in September 2020. Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, have two children: James and Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor.

Lady Louise, the elder child of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, turns 18 in November 2021.

Cousins Mia Tindall, left, and Savannah Phillips attend the wedding of Princess Eugenie in 2018. Mia and Savannah are two grandchildren of the Queen’s only daughter, Princess Anne. Mia is one of three children born to Mike and Zara Tindall. Savannah is one of two children born to Peter and Autumn Phillips.

Isla Phillips, Savannah’s sister, plays on an inflatable slide during a festival in 2018.

Mia Tindall attends the Gatcombe Horse Trials in March 2019.