Prince Charles Names Autumn Garden in Balmoral After Eldest Grandson Prince George

Prince Charles has dedicated a garden to his first-born grandson Prince George. In a rather thoughtful and sweet gesture, the future king revealed the long-lasting tribute is named after the young Prince. The Prince of Wales admitted that the woodland was created the year his first grandson was born. He admitted that he built the arboretum and planted trees at his Balmoral home.

During an interview with the BBC, the Royal gave the camera a tour around the garden. He explained he found the green space and decided it could be better repurposed. Charles spoke to the channel about the environment at length, walking around the Birkhall estate, in the Scottish Highlands, where he and his family spend most of the summer months.

The Prince detailed that the sprawling property “was a rather empty field that the farm didn’t need anymore.” Balmoral has been the home of the Royal for years and so leaving this legacy means a great deal for him. He mentioned, “The great thing was that I managed to plant it the same year that my grandson was born, the eldest, George, so I thought I’d call it Prince George’s wood.”

The Prince referred to the garden as an “old man’s obsession.” It’s apparent that the plot is very close to his heart as he added, “I just hope he (George) appreciates it one day.” Charles, the oldest and the longest-serving heir apparent in British history, detailed the significance of the estate. “It is really for autumn colour and a bit of spring. But autumn is the magic up here. So finding all the interesting trees and shrubs that turn an interesting colour is half the battle,”he said.

Prince George, born on July 22, 2013, is currently third in line for the throne after his father William and his grandfather. George is followed by his two siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Charles, in the same interview, revealed the alterations he is making in his lifestyle to help save the planet, expressing his passion for the environment. Prince Charles, The Queen, and Prince William are likely to be a part of the upcoming COP26 Summit, also known as the United Nations Climate Change Conference, to be held in Glasgow.

