Preity Zinta Shares Throwback Pic with Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai

Preity Zinta, in a throwback, shared a moment from her first ever world tour. She picked an old photograph from her vault of memories and treated her fans to it. The actress, in the pixelated picture, can be seen posing alongside her friends from the industry, actor Aamir Khan and actress Aishwarya Rai. The picture from the world tour dates back to the year 2001. The tour happened after the release of Aamir’s Dil Chahta Hai and blockbuster hit, Lagaan. The former had Preity and Aamir share screen space. The candid click features the three stars garbed in blingy costumes as if dressed for a stage performance.

Speaking about her experience, she mentioned in the caption that her first world tour was everything she had imagined and a whole lot more. Calling the photo, a funny throwback, the actress said how she wished she could explain what they were doing in the moment it was captured. Preity decided to let her fans and followers take an opportunity to express the emotion better by giving it a caption. She wrote, “Let’s see how creative can you get.”

Take a look at the post:

While Aamir was a huge star by the time the world tour opened, Preity and Aishwarya both had impressive projects to flaunt in their resume. Aishwarya had starred in popular films like Taal and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Preity on the other hand, had worked in Dil Se as well as Soldier. Mini posted a fun picture on her Instagram handle that featured her with Preity, Aishwarya and hairstylist Avan Contractor.

Preity has had an illustrious acting career in Bollywood spanning nearly three decades. She is most remembered for her performances in films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara, Kya Kehna, Sangharsh, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Janwar, Farz, among others.

