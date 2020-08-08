Preity Zinta Flaunts Her Hair Dressing Skills

Actress Preity Zinta has surely learned how to cut hair during the lockdown.

Last month, Preity, who donned the hat of a barber for her husband Gene Goodenough, has once again taken the scissors in her hand.

On Sunday, she took to Instagram and posted a video of her husband having a hair cut from her.

“I know I have a future in Hair dressing… when my husband allows me to give him a hair cut again #Patiparmeshwar #Ting,” she captioned the clip.

Reacting to the post, a user commented: “Looking like now you are professional in this work.”

Agreeing to the user, Preity said that it’s her “corona talent”.

On the acting front, Preity was last seen on screen in the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit.