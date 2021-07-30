Pratyusha Banerjee’s Parents Living in One-room House, ‘Lost Everything’ Fighting Her Case

Late actor Pratyusha Banerjee became a household name for essaying the character of Anandi in Balika Vadhu. The actor received immense love and praise for doing justice to the role. However, in 2016, the news of her alleged suicide left the industry shocked. Her parents even filed a case against Pratyusha’s then-boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh for abetment to suicide.

In a recent interview with Aaj Tak, Pratyusha’s father opened up about the money problems and also shared how he lost everything while fighting for his daughter’s case. He revealed that due to the financial crunch, they had to move into one room and take loans. Shankar Banerjee said that the incident was like some terrible storm, that came and took everything away from them. “We did not have a single penny left with us. We have lost everything while fighting in the second case,” he shared.

He said that apart from Pratyusha, they had no other support. The grieving father shared that it was Pratyusha who took them to the sky and after her departure, they have returned to the floor. According to him, the case took away everything from the old couple. “Many times, there has been a situation where we were forced to take loans,” Shankar revealed.

He further informed that his wife is working in a childcare center, and the two earn an amount to fulfill their basic needs. Though they are short of money, Shankar mentioned that their courage is still intact. The actor’s father wants to fight for Pratyusha’s rights till his last breath. For him, her daughter’s victory is the last hope, and he is sure that one day, they will win.

Meanwhile, a few days ago in an interview with SpotboyE.com, Pratyusha’s boyfriend Rahul Raj said that he is waiting for the day when the court will clear his name from the suicide case.

Denying all the allegations, the actor-model said that her parents’ greed killed her. Rahul revealed that Pratyusha was unable to ‘satiate the endless demands’ of her parents that eventually led her to take the unthinkable step.

