Pratik Sehajpal Roams Shirtless, Nobody Questions Him

Bigg Boss OTT is in its final week and the contestants are getting close to the grand finale. Just like every year, a day in the final week is dedicated to media wherein the contestants have to answer the fiery questions. The press conference round went on for almost two hours and the top six contestants — Pratik Sehajpal, Neha Bhasin, Nishant Bhat, Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat — talked about some of the comments and incidents that took place in Bigg Boss OTT.

One of the questions posed at Neha Bhasin was about her opinion on how she has been judged by other contestants for her actions and connection to Pratik Sehajpal on the show. Neha was also asked whether or not she thought the judgment came from a sexist space.

Neha agreed that she has been made feel a certain way about her connection with Pratik. Recalling the autorickshaw task, Neha said that she got really angry because of the insensitive comments that were made.

“These kinds of things about me have not only been said in the house but also outside in the society. It’s a sensitive thing for me because when a woman in a beautiful country like India wears such clothes, you know there are issues,” the singer added.

Neha further went on to say that if Pratik roams shirtless in the house no one cares, but questions have been raised about her conduct. The finalist believes, maybe if she was a man, those questions would not have been raised.

Unfortunately, Neha’s journey came to an end after a shocking midnight eviction on September 15. Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Pratik, Nishant Bhat, and Divya Agarwal became the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss OTT and one of them will be crowned winner in the upcoming weekend.

