Prateek Sehajpal-Neha Bhasin Fight After Latter’s Sister Advises Him to Maintain Distance

The popular reality show Bigg Boss has taken the sleeker and edgier path by going digital with its ongoing season. Titled Bigg Boss OTT, the show is hosted by Karan Johar and streams 24X7 on the OTT platform Voot. The current season has completed 37 days full of entertainment and drama, with the audience being a deciding factor on the destinies of the contestants.

Bigg Boss announced the ‘Freeze Task’ and surprised the contestants by calling their family members. After Pratik Sehajpal’s sister Prerna warned him to create a line between his and Neha Bhasin’s friendship, the two have an argument. Pratik said that he would have dated her if they were of the same age. He added he said the same to Akshara Singh that he would have married her. Neha told him to not treat her like a ‘kachre ka dabba. Both of them agreed that they are feeling uneasy after what his sister’s visit.

On the other hand, Nishant Bhatt was excited to see his best friend and choreographer Punit Pathak inside the house. Punit gave him all the important messages and also told him that his social media account has got verified. He told him that everyone is very happy to see him on the show.

Meanwhile, Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhatt and Prateek Sehajpal are fighting for the title of the digital season.

