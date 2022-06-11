Praggnanandhaa wins Norway chess open event | Chess News

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa won the Norway Chess Group A open tournament on Friday scoring 7.5 points from 9 rounds. The 16-year-old, the top seed, was in great form right through the tournament. In the final round, Praggu got the better of IM V Praneeth.
“I think the qualities of my games in this tournament were high. In each game of mine, I was able to make the kind of moves I had planned. I am quite pleased with that,” the 16-year-old told TOI. Praggu, in recent times, has shown tremendous character to beat the best in the business.
It is no surprise that the youngster is taking a lot of confidence from his second place finish at the Chessable Masters, an online event, last month. After a gritty battle, Praggu had lost to Ding in the summit clash. “To be playing against top-rated players such as Magnus Carlsen, Liren and others automatically gives you confidence. I am just trying to trust my preparations and play with a lot more assurance,” Praggu added. Praggu’s performance at the Chessable Masters was even more commendable as he was playing the tournament alongside his class XI exams.
He will be returning to India in the coming days to be part of the camp for the Indian ‘B’ team ahead of the chess Olympiad.
“I think the qualities of my games in this tournament were high. In each game of mine, I was able to make the kind of moves I had planned. I am quite pleased with that,” the 16-year-old told TOI. Praggu, in recent times, has shown tremendous character to beat the best in the business.
It is no surprise that the youngster is taking a lot of confidence from his second place finish at the Chessable Masters, an online event, last month. After a gritty battle, Praggu had lost to Ding in the summit clash. “To be playing against top-rated players such as Magnus Carlsen, Liren and others automatically gives you confidence. I am just trying to trust my preparations and play with a lot more assurance,” Praggu added. Praggu’s performance at the Chessable Masters was even more commendable as he was playing the tournament alongside his class XI exams.
He will be returning to India in the coming days to be part of the camp for the Indian ‘B’ team ahead of the chess Olympiad.