Prabhas Wraps Week Long Schedule With Deepika Padukone; Major Portion of Film Shot

Prabhas has been shooting for his upcoming film Project K with Deepika Padukone in Hyderabad. It was recently reported that the actor was shooting for a week-long schedule in Ramoji Film City. It has now been revealed that Prabhas has wrapped the shoot.

A source close to the actor revealed, “Prabhas has now completed one more schedule of Project K, in Hyderabad. The schedule was about a week-long, which was wrapped up on 21st July, shot at Ramoji Film City.” The source further added, “This schedule majorly consisted of solo scenes of Prabhas, and a couple of scenes with Deepika also. With this schedule, Prabhas has wrapped up a major chunk of the much-awaited film.”

Project K is directed by Nag Ashwin and marks Prabhas’ first film with Deepika Padukone. This is also Deepika’s first Telugu movie.

The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. Last month, the director said the promotions for the film will not begin soon. He revealed that the film is in the early stages of shooting and therefore it will take time for promotions. “We recently wrapped a schedule. Prabhas’s introduction bit was shot in this schedule. The project is still in the early stages of the shoot, so there is still a lot more time to go for the promotions. But rest assured Prabhas’s fans, we are putting our heart and soul into this film”, Nag Ashwin tweeted in Telugu.

Prabhas will next appear in Om Raut’s Adipurush, which stars Kriti Sanon as the female lead. In this historic entertainment, he will appear with Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. The film is slated to release later this year. He also has a project with Deepika Padukone called Project K. He has also collaborated with Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Spirit.

