Potato milk, Climatarian Diet, Focus on Breakfast Among Top Food Trends of 2022

People like their potatoes either boiled, baked, roasted, or mashed. But now it is milked. Have you heard about ‘potato milk’ yet? If not? We have got all the essential information covered. The milk derived from potatoes, also known as ‘potato milk’, is set to become one of the biggest food trends in the coming year 2022. According to the supermarket Waitrose, potato milk will be a strong challenger to milk made from oats, almonds, and soy. Waitrose has predicted that consumers will soon be adding potato milk to their shopping trolley or would be preferring potato milk lattes at coffee shops.

Recently, plant-based food has earned immense popularity due to its enormous health benefits. For the first time, potato milk caught attention after by Swedish company Veg of Lund started selling it. Launched under the brand name DUG, potato milk is likely to get world-wide acceptance in the following year. CEO of Veg of Lund, Thomas Olander told The Guardian that potato milk requires half as much land as oat milk needs and 56 times less land than almond milk needs for production.”

Potato milk is said to be low in sugar and saturated fat, therefore, it won’t be a surprise if it dominated coffee shop menus. According to the report, umami flavours, craft pre-batched bottled cocktails, and climatarianism are likely to be top food trends next year. A Climatarian diet is one that focuses on reducing carbon footprint. Adapting such a diet can further reduce the risk of heart disease, cancer, and stroke. It vouches to replace red and processed meat with high-quality plant protein like seeds, chick peas, nuts, lentils, and tofu. The report also predicted that people would prefer to cook at home, will be less inclined towards meat, and waste less food in comparison to what they did before the pandemic. Waitrose also stated that breakfast, the first meal of the day, will become the focal point in our lives.

