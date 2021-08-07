Portfolios Allocated to CM Bommai’s New Team

Portfolios were on Saturday allocated to the 29 newly sworn-in ministers of Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai with the CM himself keeping the key posts of Finance, Bengaluru Development and Cabinet Affairs.

B Sriramulu has been given Transport and ST welfare, while KS Eshwarappa has been allocated rural development and panchayati raj department and R Ashok has been given Revenue. V Somanna, a Lingayat leader, has been given housing, infrastructure development. Prabhu Chavan, who took oath in the name of Gaumata (cow), has been allocated animal husbandry.

The Ecology and Environment department has been allocated to Anand Singh, who took oath in the name of Vijayanagara Virupaksha and ‘thaayi’ (mother) Bhuvaneshwari (a goddess revered as the goddess of Karnataka).

Bommai, who was elected as the new leader of the BJP legislature party last week, following Yediyurappa’s resignation, had taken oath as the Chief Minister on July 28. Among the Ministers in the new cabinet are 8 Lingayats, 7 Vokkaligas, 7 OBCs, 3 SCs, 2 Brahmins, 1 ST and 1 Reddy, and a woman.

Earlier today, Bommai had said there will be no Deputy Chief Ministers in his cabinet as per the high command’s directions, also Yediyurappa’s younger son and state BJP Vice President B Y Vijayendra is not among the Ministers who will be sworn-in..

