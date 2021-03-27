Popular Performances of the Actor

Ram Charan Teja Konidela turns a year older on March 27. Born to superstar Chiranjeevi, the star made his acting debut in 2007 with Chirutha and rose to prominence with his second film, Magadheera. Here is a look at his performances.

Naayak (2013): Charan plays a double role in this film where his lookalike survives an attack after killing his brother-in-law’s murderer. The story picks up pace when his doppleganger joins him to plot revenge.

Zanjeer (2013): The remake of the 1975 Amitabh Bachchan starrer was a bilingual release. Charan as police commissioner ACP Vijay Khanna is on a mission to bust the oil mafias in the city.

Orange (2010): The romantic drama had Genelia D’Souza opposite Charan. The film shows how both the characters believe in love but have completely polarized takes on the idea of falling in love.

Dhruva (2016): Charan’s Dhruva is an honest IPS officer who is on a pursuit to take down the kingpin of a huge crime group.

Yevadu (2014): Loosely based on John Woo’s Face-Off, Yevadu had Charan and Allu Arjun in the main leads. The film saw Charan flex his muscles and also give a glimpse of his social consciousness.

Magadheera (2009): The then highest-grosser Telugu film was a riveting tale comprising reincarnation, time travel and dirt-bike racing. Charan and leading lady Kajal Aggarwal’s characters have connections from previous life.

Rangasthalam (2018): Chelluboina Chittibabu played by Charan is a hard of hearing cheerful man who takes on a political adversary to protect his brother. The film’s plot as well as performances were well received.