Poonam Pandey Fulfils Her Promise To Take Off Her T-shirt On Camera; Know The Catch

Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp has become the talk of the town ever since it has started. With each passing day, there is something interesting cooking up in the lockup. Ekta Kapoor’s show has been hitting the headlines as it is fully loaded with ugly fights, high voltage drama, betrayal, and friendships, and all of these factors have managed to grab many eyeballs. Poonam Pandey, who is one of the inmates of the Lock Upp jail, became the highest voted contestant of this week. For the uninitiated, Poonam had promised her fans last week that if they save her from the charge sheet, she would give them a huge surprise. She further mentioned that she would take off her t-shirt live on camera in true Poonam Pandey style.

In the latest episode, Poonam thanked her fans for saving her from eviction and voting for her in abundance. She then kept her promise and took off her t-shirt live on camera when none of her jail inmates were there. However, she did not go completely naked and was wearing her inner wear. As soon as she heard inmates coming she quickly wore her t-shirt back.

“Zyaada nahi kar sakti, I can’t break rules. This is a very beautiful platform and is watched by different age groups and I don’t want to do something which can make people unhappy. I wanted to fulfil the promise, but at the same time, I didn’t want to cross any limits. I kept that in mind,” said Poonam Pandey as she talked to the camera.

The actress added, “People who are waiting to see me take off my t-shirt completely, I promise when I come out I will do everything. I promise this entire week I will give you a full dose of entertainment. Remember you, seductress princess, I’ll keep entertaining you.”

As the video continues, it shows Poonam revealing that she kept her promise which she made to the viewers but stayed within her limits. Munawar looked at her shocked and they laughed over it.

