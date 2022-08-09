Pooja Hegde’s Wanderlust Takes Her to a Fair in New York, Pulls Off Cool Poses in Mismatched Shoes

Pooja Hegde is on an absolute roll when it comes to her social media posts. The Mohen Jo Daro actress despite her jam-packed schedules, found some much needed respite in New York where she seemed to be enjoying her time with her chums and friends. From her leisurely vacation, Pooja gave her fans a glimpse of what she was up to during her free time.

On Monday, Pooja took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures of herself where she can be seen posing with swag in a fun fair. Sporting a white crop top with shorts matched with a light pink shirt and mismatched sneakers, the actress looked absolutely gorgeous with a giant Ferris Wheel in the background.

In another snap, Pooja is seen leaning against a railing with beautiful graffiti in the backdrop. The actress wrote in the caption, “Let the adventure begin.” The gorgeous pictures send fans into a tizzy as they compliment the glamorous actress with endearing comments. While one of the fans wrote, “You are just an icon of beauty”, another fan commented, “It’s just perfect! Impressive Photos.” Meanwhile, actress Soniya Mehra wrote, “Literally a whole vibe”.

Check out her photos here:

Last month, the actress had shared a couple of pictures from her UK escapades. In one of the snaps, she can be spotted marvelling over a historical architecture. Her caption read, “Me with architecture and design=A kid in a candy shop(sic)”. Meanwhile, her other snap showed the actress in a trendy yellow outfit and white sneakers relishing a delicious vanilla softie. The diva even wrote, “Softies have my heart.”

On the professional front, Pooja Hegde was last featured in Anil Ravipudi’s directorial comedy F3: Fun and Frustration. The film was a standalone sequel to F2 (released in 2019) and starred prominent actors like Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah, and Mehreen Pirzada. The fun-packed film garnered generally favourable reviews from the critics with praise for the cast and direction.

Pooja Hegde also has a number of Bollywood projects lined up ahead of her. She would be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, a film based on Shakespeare’s play The Comedy of Errors. It would feature Ranveer Singh (in dual roles), Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn in special appearances.

The actress would also make her appearance in Farhad Sanju’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali alongside Salman Khan. The film is a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Veeram.

