Pooja Hegde’s Travel Diaries Are Making Us Jealous

Pooja Hegde is one actress who always gives us travel goals with her social media updates. From dreamy beaches to bustling cities, Pooja Hedge’s travel diaries end up making us jealous. This time, she has posted pictures from her US trip, featuring everyone’s favourite New York. In the caption she wrote, “New York, New York.”

Pooja looked pretty wearing a maroon-colored marble printed dress. She sat on a set of stairs posing for the camera flashing a smile. The backdrop of the building behind her, decorated with flowers, enhanced the picture further.

She struck a remarkable pose in front of the historic location of the Archbishop Quigley Preparatory Seminary in New York. She matched her attire with black boots and a fancy sling bag.

The Mohenjo Daro actress shared some more images, this time sitting under a tree, wearing a simple black tee and jet-black joggers. This picture was taken in Washington DC.

It seemed that Pooja Hegde had a delightful time with her family during her Euro trip as well. She was seen giving out uncanny poses with her father against the background of Stonehenge.

Giving out travel goals for her fans, Pooja also dropped some stunning pictures of her picking strawberries in the English countryside. In another snap, she was seen enjoying a cone of softy ice cream, wearing a yellow-hued outfit.

Pooja Hedge has become a household name. Starting her career with director Shanmugha Raja’s Mugamoodi, she earned a big fan following the super hit Oka Laila Kosam opposite Naga Chaitanya.

She was last seen in the movie Beast opposite Vijay. Pooja Hegde is currently prepping up for her next big-budget film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with a star-studded cast of Salman Khan, Kriti Sanon, Aayush Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, and Daggubati Venkatesh. It is known to be a remake of the Tamil film Veeram.

