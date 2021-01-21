Pooja Hegde Swirls and Twirls in Her Latest Instagram Post

Going by her recent Instagram post, Pooja Hegde seems to be in a playful mood. The Telugu actress was all decked up in festive wear in her latest social media post where she is seen twirling and smiling. The 30-year-old actress was seen in a Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor creation and was styled by celebrity stylist Manda Narawde.

Captioning the post, Pooja wrote that some days just make a person want to twirl, swirl and smile. The post has been viewed over 4,02,707 times since it was shared on the platform. Pooja’s Insta family couldn’t stop itself from sharing reactions in the comment box.

Pooja recently wrapped up the shooting for her upcoming movie Radhe Shyam that also stars Prabhas. In her previous post, Pooja shared a picture with a cake as the production of the movie came to an end. Captioning the post, Pooja wrote that cake will always be the answer and the question remains irrelevant.

Welcoming 2021, Pooja had posted a poster from the movie that revealed Telugu superstar Prabhas’ look in the romantic drama. The 41-year-old actor is seen in a Dev Anand-inspired look with a grey hat and black turtleneck.

The film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and is presented by Krishnam Raju under home banner Gopi Krishna Movies. Krishnam Raju also happens to be Prabhas’ uncle.

Radhe Shyam’s teaser was launched on October 23, 2020 on the occasion of Prabhas’ birthday. The teaser gave a glimpse of the film. It also hints that the love story between Prabhas and Pooja might involve a time travel twist to it as we see a generational transition.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/Ffp2i537Fiw

The teaser has received over 12 million hits on YouTube.