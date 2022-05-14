Pooja Hegde Starts Shooting for Salman Khan Co-starrer, Flaunts His Bracelet; See Pic

Salman Khan fans got all excited when the announcement for his upcoming flick ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ was made. They have been watching out for the details of the movie, as there is a lot of buzz around it. The latest update about the film is that the movie had finally hit the floors on Friday. The announcement was made by Pooja Hegde who is playing the lead role in the Farhad Samji directorial.

The ‘Raw’ actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a snap of herself from the sets. She also shared her excitement about beginning the shooting of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The photo sees Pooja dressed in a black colored shirt and she looked gorgeous with her tresses open along with her make-up game on point. Interestingly, the actress was seen wearing Salman Khan’s signature bracelet, and her excitement to collaborate with the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor was evidently visible on her face. Taking to the captions, she wrote, “Shoot begins”.

It is to be noted that Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will mark Pooja and Salman’s first collaboration on the big screen.

Soon after the pics were shared on social media, scores of fans took to the comment section and showered love on Pooja Hegde and were in awe of her look.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will also star Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal, along with Salman and Pooja. As per media reports, Shehnaaz Gill will also be making her big Bollywood debut with the movie.

According to a report in Mid Day, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’s team is all set to get the cameras rolling today. Ahead of the big shoot, director Farhad Samji’s teams have erected two huge sets. The report states that the team will commence the shoot at the Golden Tobacco factory in Vile Parle where they have built one set to resemble a metro station. The team did not find it feasible to shoot in the real location as crowd management problems posed as an issue.

As suggested by the report, the shoot is expected to go on for 10 days, following which the team will shoot an extensive schedule at Mehboob Studio in Bandra.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is currently eyeing a year-end release.

