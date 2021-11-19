Pooja Hegde, Akhil Akkineni’s Most Eligible Bachelor Begins Streaming on OTT Aha

Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hedge-starrer Most Eligible Bachelor, which premiered in theatres on October 15 this year, will now be streaming on OTT platform Aha. The film, directed by Bhaskar, saw many obstacles before its release but finally came out as a Dussehra gift to the fans. The film performed well at the box office and became one of the most successful movies of actor Akhil. And now from Friday, November 19, the film will be available on the Telugu OTT platform Aha, just over a month after it hit the theatres.

All those who could not go to the theatres to watch the film can now enjoy it at their homes. The story of the film revolves around an NRI, who comes to India for marriage and falls in love with a stand up comic. The chemistry between Akhil and Pooja has received a lot of appreciation from the audience. The performance of all the actors has impressed the cinemagoers.

The songs of the film have also secured a special place in people’s hearts. An announcement about the OTT release of the film was made a few days ago. Aha tweeted and gave this exciting news to the audience through its official Twitter handle. Along with a poster showing Akhil and Pooja, the tweet read, “The most eligible way to love, laughter and entertainment is here”. It also had a video link with it. It is not really a surprise for anyone that Most Eligible Bachelor is among the biggest OTT releases this month.

As far as the leads of the film are concerned, Pooja has a number of releases lined up, while Akhil is gearing up for the premiere of his much-anticipated Agent.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.