Pooja Batra Meets Hollywood Legend Al Pacino in LA, Shares Pics on Instagram

Actress and Model Pooja Batra Shah recently met with Hollywood’s veteran actor Al Pacino and shared pictures of their meeting on Instagram. Pooja posted a series of pictures with Pacino on Monday from their get-together. The actress met him at the screening of his 1979 classic ‘And Justice For All’ in Los Angeles.

The actress was seen dressed in a black and white check-printed dress as she posed with Pacino who was dressed in an all-black attire. Captioning the Instagram post, the actress wrote, “With the legend himself #AlPacino Such an honor. Thank you @gshiraz for the afternoon with Al watching his movie And Justice For All.”

Pooja’s Instagram post certainly attracted some enthusiastic reactions as they saw Pacino. Pooja’s husband Nawab Shah was also quite elated as he saw her recent Instagram post. The actor expressed his reaction and commented, “Awesome.” Television personality Deepti Bhatnagar also commented on Pooja’s post and wrote, “Wow amazing.” Actor and model Ashmit Patel was also quite impressed with Pooja’s meeting with the Academy Award winning-actor and commented, “Wowza. The GOAT (Greatest of All Time).”

And Justice for All is a courtroom drama directed by Norman Jewison. The movie shows Pacino playing the role of a righteous lawyer looking for justice in a justice system that is rigged. The satirical drama was a commentary on the corrupt legal system. The movie went on to receive two Academy Award nominations including Best Leading Actor for Pacino.

Pooja had attended the screening of the film with her dear friend and filmmaker and author Ghalib Shiraz Dhalla. The filmmaker had posted a picture with Pooja on Tuesday where the duo was seen inside the screening hall. Posing for the selfie the two friends were all smiles. Dhalla mentioned in the caption, “Simple pleasures are a boon in precarious times. And chilling with bff @poojabatra is always a treat.”

