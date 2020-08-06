Police arrested husband in Sapaharf because of inhuman torture t and demanding dowry!

Nayan Babu, Naogaon Correspondent: Police have arrested AH Salam, 36, for allegedly torturing his wife to demand dowry at Sapahar in Naogaon. He was arrested from Uchadanga turn of Sadar on Wednesday morning. A case has been filed with the Sapahar police station under the Women and Child Abuse Prevention Act.

According to the case sources, AH Salam, a pagan husband, used to torture her physically and mentally in various ways to demand dowry since his marriage to his wife Moyna Khatun. Following this, AH Salam tried to hack his wife Moyna Khatun with a sharp knife at a rented house in Jaipur’s Masterpara on July 25 at noon. Later, when he was taken to the hospital in a bleeding condition, he received 100 stitches in various wounds due to a sharp knife wound on his body.

The mother of the girl filed a case under Section 11 (a) (b) / 30 of the Women and Child Abuse Suppression Amendment Act-2003 at Sapahar Police Station on July 29, 2000. Case No. 26. AH Salam has been a fugitive since then.

Sapahar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdul Hai Palatam confirmed the arrest of the accused. The accused was sent to Naogaon Jail at noon, OC Abdul Hai said.