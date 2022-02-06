PM Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Asha Bhonsle Attend Last Rites

The nation woke up to the heartbreaking news of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar’s demise on Sunday, February 6. She died at the age of 92 due to a multi-organ failure in Mumbai. The ‘Nightingale of India’, breathed her last at 8:12 am at Breach Candy Hospital. Her mortal remains were taken to her residence at 2 pm. The legendary singer’s mortal remains were taken to Shivaji Park for her funeral at 5pm.

As a flower-bedecked cortege went from Mangeshkar’s Peddar Road home to Shivaji Park for the last rites, surging crowds of mourners walked or jogged along, many thousands lined the 10-kilometre route and millions tuned into their screens — to say goodbye to the woman who had been an integral part of their lives and to fuse into memory a moment in contemporary history.

As the notable singer touched innumerable lives, an array of Bollywood stars, cricketers and politicians paid their last respects to the Bharat Ratna awardee at Shivaji Park. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his last respects to the Nightingale of India.

Mourning the loss of the singer that has left a huge void in the music industry, SRK along with his manager Pooja Dadlani, visited Shivaji Park to pay his last respects. Shah Rukh was seen wearing a white T-shirt and a pair of sunglasses while covering his face with a mask. SRK sat next to cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar as they both attended the funeral.

Shraddha Kapoor, who is Mangeshkar’s grand-niece, paid a visit to the late veteran singer’s home in Mumbai, and later at the funeral site. She was seen in tears. In one of the pictures, Shraddha could be seen folding her hands as the mortal remains of the singer was carried out of her home and taken for final rites.

Notable ministers including Mumbai CM Uddhav Thackeray, Piyush Goel, Sharad Pawar attended the funeral. Composer Shankar Mahadevan and singer Rahul Vaidya also paid their last respects at the funeral.

The legendary singer’s family members, including sisters Asha Bhonsle and Usha Mangeshkar mourned the demise of Lata Mangeshkar at Shivaji Park. They were seen seated along with Shraddha Kapoor.

Earlier in the day, Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Urmila Matondkar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others were spotted at Lata Mangeshkar’s residence as they arrived to pay their last respects.

In a career spanning over seven decades, the Lag Ja Gale Se singer recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films, and sung in over 36 regional Indian languages and foreign languages. She was also the second vocalist, after late Indian singer MS Subbulakshmi, to have ever been awarded the Bharat Ratna.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.