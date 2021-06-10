PM Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee Pay Tribute to Filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta

দ্বারা
bdnewstimes
-
1


The demise of the veteran filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta has left the Bengali film industry in shock. Filmmakers took to social media to pay their condolences and tribute to the legendary artist who breathed his last in his South Kolkata residence on Thursday morning. The director was battling a kidney ailment and was unwell for more than a year, according to his family members.

Read: Legendary Filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta Passes Away at 77

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to her official Twitter account to pen a few words on Dasgupta’s legacy. “Saddened at the passing away of eminent filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta. Through his works, he infused lyricism into the language of cinema. His death comes as a great loss for the film fraternity. Condolences to his family, colleagues and admirers”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, paid his condolences.

Filmmaker turned politician Raj Chakraborty wrote, “Recipient of numerous National and International honours, legendary filmmaker and renowned poet, #BuddhadebDasgupta has passed away. Sincere condolences to his family and friends.”

Tollywood superstar Jeet wrote, “A great loss for the fraternity. Your work will be missed & cherished #RIP #buddhadebdasgupta”

Other prominent names from the industry, too, mourned the irreplaceable loss.

Actress turned politician Parno Mitra recalled working with him on the film Urojahaj.

Dasgupta was a prominent name both in the world of filmmaking and literature. Some of his famous films include Bagh Bahadur, Tahader Katha, Charachar and Uttara. Five of his films have bagged the National Film Award for Best Feature Film. Even as a director, he bagged two National Film Awards for his films Uttara and Swapner Din.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here





Source link

সম্পর্কিত সংবাদলেখক থেকে আরো