PM Modi Interacts with BJP MLAs from Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting with BJP MLAs from Tamil Nadu, which had gone to assembly polls recently. An ally of the AIADMK, it won four seats in the 234-member assembly. State BJP president L Murugan was also part of the meeting.

In a tweet, Modi said “Interacted with @BJP4Tamilnadu President @Murugan_TNBJP and the Party MLAs from Tamil Nadu – Nainar Nagenthran, @VanathiBJP, @MRGandhiNGL and @ck_saraswathi. They shared their vision for the development of Tamil Nadu. Best wishes for their future endeavours.” .

