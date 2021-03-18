Playlist of her Best Songs

Alisha Chinai- the Indipop sensation whose husky voice and out of the box music videos evoked a never-ending frenzy, had given us some unforgettable, rocking songs’ collection since the early 90s era.

There’s hardly a soul from the 90s who hasn’t heard and grooved to ‘Made in India’. It was a massively hit song, alongside its much-talked about iconic video. Such was the craze of Alisha Chinai she was roped in by many Bollywood musicians to sing for top actresses. Following which, she has lent her unique, peppy voice to many Bollywood hit songs.

As the gorgeous, lovely singer turns a year older, we present to you her top 5 unmissable songs:

Kajra re Sung by Alisha, with beautiful Gulzar’s lyrics, this song from Bunty aur Babli went on to become a huge hit nationwide. The ‘it’ song which brought the three superstars of the Bachchan family, together for the first time- Amitabh, Aishwarya, Abhishek, continues to be a party-favourite.

Kaate Nahi Katate Ye Who can forget the evergreen, popular song from Mr.India lip synced by Sridevi! Well, the magical voice rendering that ‘zing’ to the popular track was none other than the very versatile Alisha who sang brilliantly alongside Kishore Kumar.

Ruk Ruk Ruk Sung by Alisha, the song was picturised on Tabu and Ajay Devgn in the movie Vijaypath (1994). This song turned out to be a raging hit at that time. Almost every nook and corner of the country played the song and hummed ‘Oh my darling give me a look’.

Rang Rang Mere Rang Rang Mein From the movie Bollywood Hollywood, this celebratory, spirited song was also a hugely hit song loved by the audience. Weaving adorable cuteness through her voice, Alisha lent this romantic number a rare charm and peppiness.

Dil Tu hi Bata A much-hyped duet song sung by Alisha and Zubeen Garg was this track from blockbuster superhero movie Krrish 3.Kangana and Hrithik romancing on rugged terrain of Jordan, lip syncing to this Rajesh Roshan’s composition, is an amazingly serene one rendered beautifully by Alisha.