Planning to Tie the Knot? Here’s a Look at Auspicious Dates, Timings

A thing like marriage is considered to be a life event for the two people tying the knot. On a day as special as that, the bride and the groom want everything to be perfect. Ranging from wedding dress to guest list, every detail of the big day is meticulously planned to make memories of a lifetime. Since each activity involved in the marriage is considered to be auspicious, it comes as no surprise that people want to solemnise their wedding on a good day.

Those believing in Hindu religion follow a vedic calendar called Panchang to find out the auspicious days and muhurats. It is believed that if important activities are done in the shubh muhurat, they bear more fruit and bring more prosperity.

In case you are planning to tie the knot in June 2021, here is a look at the auspicious days and muhurats in the month:

June 5 (Saturday): On the ekadashi on Krishna Paksha, the best time to get married is between 5:23 AM and 10:39 PM.

June 6 (Sunday): The auspicious timing of the day will start from 5:23 AM and will go on till 2:27 AM on June 7.

June 19 (Saturday): The pious occasion of Mahesh Navami will be marked on the day and the shubh muhurat to get married is going to begin at 5:24 AM and will end at 8:28 PM.

June 24 (Thursday): The timing between 2:32 PM and 2:15 AM is the most auspicious for tying the knot on Jyeshtha Purnima.

June 25 (Friday): Anytime between 5:25 AM and 6:40 AM is good for marriage on the first day of Krishna Paksha.

June 26 (Saturday): The shubh muhurat of the day will start at 6:43 PM and will end at 7:18 PM.

June 27 (Sunday): Timing between 3:21 PM on June 28 to 3:00 AM on June 28 is good for getting married.

June 28 (Monday): On the day of Krishna Paksha Chaturthi any time between 5:26 AM and 12:48 AM on June 29 is auspicious for marrying.

