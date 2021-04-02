Planning To Purchase a Vehicle In April? Here Are The Auspicious Days And Time

Purchasing a new vehicle involves lots of efforts, including looking for the best model that fits your budget, taking loans if required, savings, etc. Buying a vehicle is a great deal for a common man in India as it is not only seen as a status symbol but also adds to the assets and investment of the person. Like any other occasion, buying or booking a vehicle is celebrated with fun and is said to bring prosperity and happiness to a family.

People in India follow the auspicious days and time to carry out any important work so that it can give them the best returns and benefits, including success and prosperity. Therefore, for buying a new vehicle too, people prefer shubh muhurats as for purchasing a vehicle, many risks and expenses are involved.

Hence, to avoid such situations, it is important to know the auspicious days and timings of purchase. Those who are planning to purchase a mode of transport in April 2021 can go through the below-mentioned shubh muhurats and tithis. Also, the muhurats provided can be used to buy any kind of vehicle including cars, bikes trucks, buses and tractors.

April 7, 2021: According to Astrosage.com, the day is Wednesday and the auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is from 06:05 am to 02:30 am on April 8.

April 16, 2021: The day is Friday and the shubh muhurat for buying a vehicle is between 06:07 pm and 05:55 am on April 17.

April 25, 2021:The day is Sunday and the auspicious time is 05:46 am to 04:15 pm.

April 26, 2021: From 12:46 pm to 05:45 am on April 27 ,the buyers can plan to purchase or book the vehicle of their choice as it will be the best time to do so. Also, the day is Monday.

April 29, 2021: 05:42 am to 02:30 pm on Thursday, April 29 is the best time to consider purchasing a vehicle.