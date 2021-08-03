Planning to Buy a Property in August 2021? Here are the Auspicious Days and Time

Hindus prefer to carry out all their important deeds in accordance with the Hindu Panchang or the Vedic calendar. Purchasing property or a piece of land is a crucial factor in your economic planning. As per Hindu beliefs, it is believed that when the purchase is made during an auspicious time, it brings favorable profit. A puja or yagna is also carried out while doing Griha Pravesh or even when the foundation of a new property is laid. ‘Auspicious muhurats’ are believed to rule out the possibility of failure in the venture or loss in property.

The auspicious muhurats for various occasions are calculated on the basis of formation of yogas and dashas in the Kundali and the alignment of nakshatras and planets. As per Vedic astrology, the fourth house of the Kundali signifies home, prosperity, conveyances, happiness, land, and ancestral property. It is believed that the presence of Mars in the fourth house, which is also known as “Sukhsthana” is very beneficial.

Here are the shubh dates and muhurats to purchase property or do ‘Griha Pravesh’ in the month of August

August 04 (Wednesday): On the day of Kamika Ekadashi, the shubh muhurat to purchase property is from 05:43 am to 15:20 pm.

August 08 (Sunday): Amavasya will be observed on August 08, therefore the right time to purchase property or do Griha Pravesh will be between 09:19 am and 05:46 am on August 9.

August 09 (Monday): The Shubh muhurat will continue today from 5:46 am to 18:58 am.

August 17 (Tuesday): Malayalam is observed on August 17, and the auspicious timing for investing or purchasing property will begin from 10:35 pm and will end at 05:51 am on August 18.

August 18 (Wednesday): The shubh muhurat will continue on August 18 from 05:51 am to 01:07 am on August 19.

August 26 (Thursday): This day will be your last chance to purchase property in the month of August. The auspicious timing will begin from 17:16 pm to 22:29 pm.

